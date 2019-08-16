Aug 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 16, 2019
1. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth put a neutral twist on the neon tie-dye trend by wearing a beige knit dress with gold heels, Missoma earrings ($149; missoma.com), and a coordinating Fendi bag.
-
August 16, 2019
2. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen celebrated the launch of her new sunglasses collection with Quay in a bright green romper and clear, Cinderella-inspired pumps.
-
August 16, 2019
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proved less is more in a beige bodysuit, white trousers, Bottega Veneta bag ($2,400; bottegaveneta.com), and skin-tone heels.
-
August 16, 2019
4. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts wore an Endless Summer romper ($158; revolve.com), Quay sunglasses, and red Sarah Flint loafers ($345; sarahflint.com) while out in Los Angeles.
-
August 16, 2019
5. Kirsten Dunst
While promoting her new film On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Kirsten Dunst stepped out in a Proenza Schouler dress, Chanel bag, and Catbird and Anita Ko jewelry.
August 16, 20191 of 5
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth put a neutral twist on the neon tie-dye trend by wearing a beige knit dress with gold heels, Missoma earrings ($149; missoma.com), and a coordinating Fendi bag.
Must Reads
Aug 9, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Anne Hathaway's Latest Red Carpet Outfit Is an Elegant Lesson in Maternity Dressing
Aug 8, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Dakota Johnson's Latest Outfit Proves That Suits Can Actually Be Sexy
Aug 7, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Alison Brie's Just Wore the Glamorous Earrings of Our Dreams
Aug 6, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Amanda Seyfried Just Made These Comfortable, Affordable High Heels Look So Expensive
Aug 5, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Priyanka Chopra Has the Cutest Rainy-Day Outfit Idea We've Ever Seen
Aug 2, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Queen Letizia Made This $99 Jumpsuit Look Extremely Expensive
Aug 1, 2019 @ 11:00 AM