Aug 9, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 15, 2019
1. Jenna Dewan
At the Dance Industry Awards And Cancer Benefit Show, Jenna Dewan proved that wearing neon doesn't have to be difficult by pairing her David Koma dress with barely-there sandals and classic Jenny Bird earrings.
-
August 15, 2019
2. Lily Collins
Lily Collins served up Parisian vibes in a plaid Veronica Beard blazer ($291; neimanmarcus.com) and shorts ($153; neimanmarcus.com), a fiery wool beret, patent leather Christian Louboutin heels ($745; nordstrom.com), and a quilted Chanel bag.
-
August 15, 2019
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner continued her birthday festivities in a corset Duygu Ay Collection dress, pearl Gucci sunglasses ($1,230; bloomingdales.com), and woven Bottega Veneta slides.
-
August 15, 2019
4. Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel attended the premiere of Good Boys in beige pumps and an elegant white dress with contrasting stitching.
-
August 15, 2019
5. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett made a fun statement in a cloud print jumpsuit, flatform Tod shoes ($591; mytheresa.com), and a jumbo pouch bag.
