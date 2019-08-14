Aug 8, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 14, 2019
1. Mandy Moore
At an Emmy nominee celebration, Mandy Moore teamed a Porenza Schouler dress ($1,990; modaoperandi.com) with Carolina Santo Domingo bag ($825; saks.com), black pumps, and Anita Ko jewelry.
-
August 14, 2019
2. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union lit up the red carpet for America's Got Talent in a shimmering dress by The Blonds.
-
August 14, 2019
3. Alison Brie
Alison Brie hit the NYC streets in a yellow Zimmermann dress, Boyy handbag, and colorful Christian Louboutin heels.
-
August 14, 2019
4. Jaime King
At the WWDMagic event, Jaime King kept things simple and elegant in a black Self-Portrait dress, Dior shoes, and blue hoop earrings.
-
August 14, 2019
5. Kat Graham
At a dinner hosted by InStyle and Foster Grant, Kat Graham stunned in a silky halter top, matching skirt, and beige pumps.
August 14, 20191 of 5
Mandy Moore
At an Emmy nominee celebration, Mandy Moore teamed a Porenza Schouler dress ($1,990; modaoperandi.com) with Carolina Santo Domingo bag ($825; saks.com), black pumps, and Anita Ko jewelry.
Must Reads
Aug 7, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Alison Brie's Just Wore the Glamorous Earrings of Our Dreams
Aug 6, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Amanda Seyfried Just Made These Comfortable, Affordable High Heels Look So Expensive
Aug 5, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Priyanka Chopra Has the Cutest Rainy-Day Outfit Idea We've Ever Seen
Aug 2, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Queen Letizia Made This $99 Jumpsuit Look Extremely Expensive
Aug 1, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Just Took Pajama Dressing to the Next Level
Jul 31, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Margot Robbie Broke a Major Fashion and Beauty Rule on the Red Carpet
Jul 30, 2019 @ 10:15 AM