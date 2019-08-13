Aug 7, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 13, 2019
1. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett stunned at the premiere of Where'd You Go, Bernadette in a trendy, puffy-sleeve Alexander McQueen suit, Fallon jewelry, and a Valextra clutch.
August 13, 2019
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner enjoyed a stroll through the streets of Portofino in a halter top, Jacquemus cargo pants ($1,599; mytheresa.com), Reebok x Vetements sneakers ($760; matchesfashion.com), and cat-eye sunglasses.
August 13, 2019
3. Ciara
While filming a new Nickelodeon series America's Most Musical Family, Ciara wore a colorblock dress with sky-high, white pumps.
August 13, 2019
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba tucked a white top into Olivia von Halle's Isla Port skirt ($335; net-a-porter.com) and finished her look with an unbuttoned blouse and white flats.
August 13, 2019
5. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore looked absolutely adorable in a Rixo dress ($291; net-a-porter.com), chunky heel sandals, and a Frame bag ($350; nordstrom.com).
