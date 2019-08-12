Aug 6, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 12, 2019
1. Priyanka Chopra
During Beautycon LA, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a white Victoria Beckham suit, which was anchored with a completely sheer blouse and Jimmy Choo pumps ($995; jimmychoo.com).
August 12, 2019
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington looked absolutely beautiful in a Kate Spade dress ($698; bloomingdales.com), yellow heels, and tinted Prive Revaux sunglasses ($30; amazon.com) at Jennifer Klein’s annual Day of Indulgence party.
August 12, 2019
3. Jessica Alba
At The Teen Choice Awards, Jessica Alba wore a dark floral Oscar de la Renta dress and Jennifer Meyer teardrop earrings.
August 12, 2019
4. Zendaya
Zendaya wore cool shorts and a plaid top from the latest Jacquemus collection with white Le Silla pumps and Baublebar earrings ($38; babublebar.com) to the Teen Choice Awards.
August 12, 2019
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts kept cool in a sleeveless floral dress, Miu Miu slingback pumps, blue sunglasses, and a plaid bag.
