Aug 5, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 9, 2019
1. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway stepped on to the red carpet at the Sea Wall / A Life Broadway opening in a pink Brandon Maxwell dress with strategically placed cutouts. Silver sandals and a red clutch added the perfect finishing touches to her look.
August 9, 2019
2. Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz looked absolutely glamorous in a feather-trimmed Ralph and Russo gown during the premiere of Pain and Glory.
August 9, 2019
3. Maggie Gyllenhaal
At the Broadway opening of Sea Wall / A Life, Maggie Gyllenhaal kept things simple and elegant in a double-strap black gown.
August 9, 2019
4. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell attended the 2019 Summer TCA Press event in a beautiful Hiraeth number, which was paired with classic black pumps.
August 9, 2019
5. Jameela Jamil
During the 2019 Summer TCA Press event, Jameela Jamil made a cool statement in a dress from The Reformation and Michael Kors sneakers.
