Aug 2, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 8, 2019
1. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson proved that workwear doesn't have to be boring in an Alessandra Rich suit, sky-high Saint Laurent heels ($725; net-a-porter.com), and oversized sunglasses.
August 8, 2019
2. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett looked gorgeous in a mustard jumpsuit, gold platform heels, and statement earrings at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party.
August 8, 2019
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore made a polished statement in a ruffle-trimmed blouse, wide-leg trousers with cargo pockets, platform heels, and a Givenchy Eden bag ($1,650; modaoperandi.com).
August 8, 2019
4. Lucy Liu
At the Why Women Kill premiere, Lucy Liu stunned in a Alexandre Vauthier embroidered jacket, pussy bow blouse, and bubble skirt. She finished off her outfit with platform heels and a metallic bag.
August 8, 2019
5. Ciara
Ciara wrapped a wide leather belt around a marigold Dundas minidress ($708; net-a-porter.com) and completed her outfit with lace-up heels.
