Aug 1, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 7, 2019
1. Alison Brie
At a Glow season 3 screening, Alison Brie wore a puff-sleeve Acler top, coordinating skirt, Jimmy Choo bag, and Giuseppe Zannotti heels ($795; net-a-porter.com). Breathtaking Alexis Bittar earrings completed her winning outfit.
August 7, 2019
2. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried walked her dog in a crystal-trimmed Burberry dress and peep-toe shoes ($790; farfetch.com) from the Fall 2019 collection.
August 7, 2019
3. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton gave us a stylish lesson in mixing floral prints in a beaded Ashish dress ($2,482; farfetch.com) and Gianvito Rossi heels at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event.
August 7, 2019
4. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber nailed the oversized suit look in a Jacquemus blazer ($960; modaoperandi.com) and trousers. She finished off her look with dark sunglasses and matching Nike Off-White Air Force 1 sneakers.
August 7, 2019
5. Lana Del Rey
While presenting Guillermo Del Toro with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lanna Del Rey wore a Zimmermann mini dress ($750; shopbop.com) and comfy Jack Rogers sandals ($118; saksfifthavenue.com).
