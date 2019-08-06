Jul 31, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 6, 2019
1. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried was spotted in New York City wearing a Valentino dress, pink cat-eye sunglasses, and Schutz Cadey Lee heels ($160; nordstrom.com), which are celebrated for being comfortable and having a reasonable price tag.
-
August 6, 2019
2. Eva Longoria
At The Daily Show with Trevor Noah studio, Eva Longoria made heads turn in a silky Maticevski dress and metallic sandals.
-
August 6, 2019
3. Tiffany Haddish
For the premiere of The Kitchen movie, Tiffany Haddish stunned in a ruffled Galia Lahav gown and Stuart Weitzman heels.
-
August 6, 2019
4. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen skipped pants and wore a printed shirtdress with suede slouchy boots during a night out.
-
August 6, 2019
5. Cobie Smulders
During ABC's Summer 2019 TCA party, Cobie Smulders got a head start on fall in a velvet Reem Acra look and black pumps.
