Jul 30, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 5, 2019
1. Priyanka Chopra
During a sun shower in Miami, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a toile print skort and matching top by Dakota Jinx, strappy Charles & Keith sandals, a white handbag, and cat-eye sunglasses. Her Lack of Color hat was all she needed to protect her hair from the rain.
-
August 5, 2019
2. Margot Robbie
While promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie looked undeniably beautiful in a pastel yellow Rosie Assoulin bustier and wide-leg trousers.
-
August 5, 2019
3. Ashley Graham
At Lollapalooza Ashley Graham embraced the animal print trend in a zebra wrap dress by Ganni ($112; net-a-porter.com) and strappy sandals.
-
August 5, 2019
4. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes brought a classic pair of jeans to life with help from a logo-embellished Gucci sweater ($980; neimanmarcus.com) and a coordinating leather bag.
-
August 5, 2019
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts tucked a puffy-sleeve top by The Reformation ($148; thereformation.com) into frayed hem jeans and finished off her outfit with a Chylak hanbag ($350; net-a-porter.com) and Aera flats.
