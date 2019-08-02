Jul 29, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 2, 2019
1. Queen Letizia
While out and about in Mallorca, Queen Letizia proved you don't have to spend a fortune to have elegant style in a Mango jumpsuit ($99; mango.com).
-
August 2, 2019
2. Julianne Moore
On the way to the Good Morning America studios, Julianne Moore wore a pink Givenchy suit with black suede sandals and a Loewe handbag ($2,100; neimanmarcus.com).
-
August 2, 2019
3. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie gave us another fabulous red-carpet moment at the Berlin premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in a Jacquemus gown, Agmes jewelry, and Tabitha Simmons gold heels.
-
August 2, 2019
4. Janelle Monáe
At the A Beautiful Future campaign launch, Janelle Monáe took suit dressing to new heights in a striped blazer, matching trousers, and a nautical tie — all by Ralph Lauren.
-
August 2, 2019
5. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried attended The Art of Racing in the Rain premiere in an Oscar de la Renta gown, Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and white sandals.
August 2, 20191 of 5
Queen Letizia
While out and about in Mallorca, Queen Letizia proved you don't have to spend a fortune to have elegant style in a Mango jumpsuit ($99; mango.com).
Must Reads
Jul 26, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Michelle Obama's Latest Street Style Outfit Proves She Has the Best Shoe Collection
Jul 25, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Bella Hadid's Go-To Styling Trick Is Perfect For the End of Summer
Jul 24, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Sure, Selena Gomez's Hat Is Cute, But Wait Until You See Her Bag
Jul 23, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Adriana Lima Just Seriously Shut Things Down on the Red Carpet
Jul 22, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Kristen Bell Just Nailed Summer's Biggest Shoe Trend with These $64 Sandals
Jul 19, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Busy Philipps Just Nailed Summer's Trendiest Outfit Combination
Jul 18, 2019 @ 11:00 AM