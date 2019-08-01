Jul 26, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 1, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez proved she can do no wrong in a Gucci silky, jungle-print shirt ($1,800; net-a-porter.com) and matching pants ($1,900; net-a-porter.com). For accessories she wore clear-lens Gucci sunglasses ($650; shopbop.com) and Jennifer Zeuner hoop earrings ($140; saks.com).
August 1, 2019
2. Regina Hall
Regina Hall stunned in a Lela Rose dress during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet.
August 1, 2019
3. Margot Robbie
While promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie tucked a beige shirt into white high-waist jeans by Doen and anchored her outfit with coordinating heels by Maryam Nassir Zadeh.
August 1, 2019
4. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett wowed at the Otherhood premiere in a Vatanika jumpsuit and large hoop earrings by Hearts on Fire.
August 1, 2019
5. Eva Longoria
At the Hollywood Foreign Press Associtian's Annual Grants Banquet, Eva Longoria struck a pose in a Vitor Zerbinato dress and clear heels.
