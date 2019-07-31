Jul 25, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
July 31, 2019
1. Margot Robbie
At the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, Margot Robbie made a beautiful statement form head to toe by matching her Oscar de la Renta dress with her orange eyeshadow. Chanel earrings, an Edie Parker clutch ($895; shopbop.com), and Tabitha Simmons heels completed her stunning red-carpet look.
July 31, 2019
2. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts enjoyed an iced coffee while wearing a Wayf polka-dot dress ($103; amazon.com), black cardigan, croc bag, and Aera slingback shoes ($345; aeranewyork.com).
July 31, 2019
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City in a Black & Brown belted shirt dress, Ami white sneakers ($655; matchesfashion.com), gold jewelry, and cat-eye sunglasses.
July 31, 2019
4. Logan Browning
Logan Browning looked beautiful while promoting her Netflix show Dear White People in a Hellesy off-the-shoulder top and wide-leg red pants.
July 31, 2019
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo went out for dinner in a puffy-sleeved minidress by Aje and Casadei’s pumps ($690; farfetch.com).
