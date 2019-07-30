Jul 24, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 30, 2019
1. Angela Bassett
Never one to disappoint, Angela Bassett filmed an episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in an elegant Max Mara suit, which was anchored by a sexy bustier. Chloe Gosselin heels ($235; shopbop.com) completed her outfit.
-
July 30, 2019
2. Maggie Grace
At the premiere of Driven, Maggie Grace looked beautiful in a lace-trimmed Stella McCartney look, fun pvc heels, and a fold-over bag.
-
July 30, 2019
3. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills while wearing a sleeveless belted dress and white pumps.
-
July 30, 2019
4. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashain skipped a shirt and instead paired her black suit with a blue bralette while sightseeing in Italy. White heels and a baby Birkin bag solidified her look.
-
July 30, 2019
5. Rebecca Rittenhouse
While promoting Four Weddings and a Funeral, Rebecca Rittenhouse wore a Nicholas plaid dress ($461; shopbop.com), By Far sandals ($370; net-a-porter.com), and a tiny yellow handbag.
