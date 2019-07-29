Jul 23, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 29, 2019
2. Gabrielle Union
At HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala, Gabrielle Union wore a tie-dye SemSem gown ($1,695; modaoperandi.com), Gerlareh Mizrahi handbag, and Sophie Ratner jewelry.
3. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria stunned at the HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala in a Pamella Roland gown, Djula earrings, and metallic sandals.
4. Isabela Moner
During the premiere of Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Isabela Moner made heads turn in a Rodarte gown with sequins and a plunging sheer panel.
5. Shay Mitchell
While promoting the new Hulu show Dollface, Shay Mitchell wore a blue knit dress with Le Vian rings and beige pumps.
