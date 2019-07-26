Jul 22, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2019
1. Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama stepped out in NYC in a crisp white wrap dress and cork-heeled Gianvito Rossi wedges ($845; net-a-porter.com).
-
July 26, 2019
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker solidified her fashion icon status in a printed dress and metallic SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker heels.
-
July 26, 2019
3. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock elevated a shirt dress by pairing it with cute wedges, a leather handbag, gold necklace, and aviator shades.
-
July 26, 2019
4. Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge looked cooler than ever in a green Isabel Marant boiler suit ($650; saks.com), Bottega Venetta leather pouch ($2,400; orchardmile.com), and Ray-Ban sunglasses.
-
July 26, 2019
5. Laura Harrier
While at the Balance Not Symmetry premiere in London, Laura Harrier looked amazing in a Louis Vuitton outfit and Bulgari jewelry.
