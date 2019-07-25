Jul 19, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 25, 2019
1. Bella HadidBella Hadid isn't over the sexy cardigan trend — good news as summer comes to an end and we transition into cooler weather. The model wore a white option over her Hesperios tank and skirt set, making sure to secure only the top button before adding a Michael Kors bag ($298; lordandtaylor.com) and leopard-print sandals from Wandler ($600; bergdorfgoodman.com).
July 25, 2019
2. Kaia GerberAnother star who is showing us some end-of-summer laying tricks? Kaia Gerber, who threw a structured blazer over her graphic T-shirt and denim cutoffs, before completing the look with classic Converse sneakers ($60; saksfifthavenue.com).
July 25, 2019
3. Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra's Hale Bob silk slip dress is the perfect one-and-done style solution for warmer days. All she needed were those black Le Specs shades ($79;shopbop.com), a small Ferragamo bag, and sand-colored By FAR sandals ($385; net-a-porter.com) to complete her breezy (and easy) summer outfit.
July 25, 2019
4. Issa RaeIssa Rae made quite the statement while attending the Television Critics Association press tour. The star walked the red carpet in a bright yellow A.L.C. dress ($495; barneys.com, balancing out the bold piece with gold hoops, beige heels, and a statement ring.
July 25, 2019
5. Naomi WattsPretty, printed, sequined — Naomi Watts's Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress ($837; net-a-porter.com) was all the things at the premiere of her new movie, Luce (and those Louboutin heels weren't too shabby, either).
