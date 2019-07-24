Jul 18, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2019
1. Selena Gomez
While in Capri, Italy, Selena Gomez stepped out in a flowy, vacation-ready Three Graces dress ($403; matchesfashion.com), which was paired with comfy Ancient Greek block sandals ($270; ancient-greek-sandals.com) fit for walking. She topped things off with a wide-brim Lack of Color hat ($89; amazon.com), but the highlight of her look was her versatile Staud bucket bag ($295; net-a-porter.com), which is definitely a summer must-have.
-
July 24, 2019
2. Margot RobbieMargot Robbie took a break from her flowy, white red carpet dresses and went with something more laid-back for a Levi's event: a simple white tee, Levi's jeans, and a clear pair of slides.
-
July 24, 2019
3. Kelly RowlandKelly Rowland is definitely on board with the monochrome trend. Stepping out in New York, she wore a bright pink House of Holland rain jacket ($712; farfetch.com) over a ruched dress from the same brand. Neon yellow statement earrings and clear heels made the look complete.
-
July 24, 2019
4. Bella ThorneThis girl knows how to make a statement! On top of wearing Chanel logo glasses while out in NYC, Bella Thorne rocked a Chanel logo T-shirt under a white blazer. Of course, we couldn't miss those strappy white heels, either, which ended up taking things to the next level.
-
July 24, 2019
5. Zoey DeutchThe '80s are most definitely back, as evident by Zoey Deutch's floral, puff-sleeved, and tiered Miu Miu dress.
