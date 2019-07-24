While in Capri, Italy, Selena Gomez stepped out in a flowy, vacation-ready Three Graces dress ($403; matchesfashion.com), which was paired with comfy Ancient Greek block sandals ($270; ancient-greek-sandals.com) fit for walking. She topped things off with a wide-brim Lack of Color hat ($89; amazon.com), but the highlight of her look was her versatile Staud bucket bag ($295; net-a-porter.com), which is definitely a summer must-have.