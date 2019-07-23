Jul 17, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 23, 2019
1. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima attended the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in a sparkly Magda Butrym dress ($978; theoutnet.com), Christian Louboutin heels, and Chopard jewelry.
-
July 23, 2019
2. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie chose a white Chanel gown and a coin-embellished purse for the premiere of her new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
-
July 23, 2019
3. Sofia Vergara
At the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, Sofia Vergara wowed in a lace-up Dolce & Gabbana dress, Bulgari jewelry, and peep-toe Christian Louboutin heels.
-
July 23, 2019
4. Elle Fanning
During the Giffoni Film Festival, Elle Fanning posed for the cameras in a floral embroidered Valentino gown, Amina Muaddi heels, and statement necklaces.
-
July 23, 2019
5. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens nailed her look at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in a Giorgio Armani dress with sheer panels and statement pockets.
