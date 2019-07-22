Jul 16, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 22, 2019
1. Kristen Bell
At the San Diego Comic-Con, Kristen Bell went for a head-to-toe pink look in a Re/Done top ($78; shopbop.com), Alice + Olivia pants ($265; shopbop.com), and Schutz sandals ($64; nordstrom.com), which are on sale at Nordstrom right now.
-
July 22, 2019
2. Angelina Jolie
During the San Diego Comic-Con, Angelina Jolie took a less-is-more approach in a black one-shoulder dress, black pumps, and Cartier jewelry.
-
-
July 22, 2019
4. Yara Shahidi
During the San Diego Comic-Con, Yara Shahidi wowed in a Zimmermann peasant blouse, coordinating shorts, custom-dyed Brian Atwood sandals, and Ammanii hoop earrings.
-
July 22, 2019
5. Cara Delevingne
While promoting her new Amazon show Carnival Row, Cara Delevingne struck a pose in a Thom Browne sheer blouse, gray trousers, and mesh boots.
