Jul 15, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 19, 2019
1. Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps attended the C & The Moon 1st Year Celebration in a Reformation dress ($248; thereformation.com) . Must-have Adidas Stan Smith sneakers ($80; nordstrom.com) completed her cool-girl out.
-
July 19, 2019
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger gave us a lesson in mixing prints while wearing a plaid Michael Kors vest ($1,150; neimanmarcus.com) and pants with a floral long-sleeve blouse. Brown leather boots solidified her winning outfit.
-
July 19, 2019
3. Eva Longoria
At Premios Juventud 2019, Eva Longoria dazzled in a shimmery Ermanno Screvino suit and strappy heels.
-
July 19, 2019
4. Katy Perry
While heading to court, Katy Perry made a polished statement in a trendy pistachio green Versace suit and toe ring sandals.
-
July 19, 2019
5. America Ferrera
America Ferrera looked elegant at 2019 Comic-Con International: San Diego in a black dress by Murmur, Rachel Katz jewelry, EF Collection jewelry, and Sergio Rossi heels.
July 19, 20191 of 5
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps attended the C & The Moon 1st Year Celebration in a Reformation dress ($248; thereformation.com) . Must-have Adidas Stan Smith sneakers ($80; nordstrom.com) completed her cool-girl out.
Must Reads
Jul 12, 2019 @ 8:45 AM
Emily Blunt Found a Subtle Way to Wear the Neon Trend
Jul 11, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Gabrielle Union's Rare $5,795 Handbag Stole the Show at the Espy Awards
Jul 10, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Beyoncé's Chandelier Dress Looks Like It Came Straight From a Museum
Jul 9, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Angelina Jolie Just Nailed the Summer Trend That Will Never Go Out of Style
Jul 8, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Kim Kardashian Can't Stop Wearing This Controversial Trend
Jul 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Owned Couture Fashion Week in a Plunging Gown
Jul 3, 2019 @ 9:15 AM