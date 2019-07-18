Jul 12, 2019 @ 8:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 18, 2019
1. Sofia Vergara
On the way to film an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Sofia Vergara wore a Faithfull The Brand floral print crop top ($55; net-a-porter.com) and matching skirt ($80; net-a-porter.com) with platform slingback heels.
-
July 18, 2019
2. Karlie Kloss
Out in London, Karlie Kloss looked absolutely elegant in a pussybow dress by Prada ($2,200; net-a-porter.com) and blush suede pumps.
-
July 18, 2019
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City wearing a cardigan tucked into white jeans and styled with Travis Scott Jordan 1 sneakers, a python bag, and yellow tinted sunglasses.
-
July 18, 2019
4. Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt looked beautiful in a Carolina Herrera matching set, white Christian Louboutin pumps, and a white bucket bag.
-
July 18, 2019
5. Sharon Stone
At the Women's Brain Health Initiative 100th Anniversary Of Women's Suffrage Gala, Sharon Stone smiled for the cameras in a white off-the-shoulder top, coordinating pants, and a pink handbag.
July 18, 20191 of 5
Sofia Vergara
On the way to film an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Sofia Vergara wore a Faithfull The Brand floral print crop top ($55; net-a-porter.com) and matching skirt ($80; net-a-porter.com) with platform slingback heels.
Must Reads
Jul 11, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Gabrielle Union's Rare $5,795 Handbag Stole the Show at the Espy Awards
Jul 10, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Beyoncé's Chandelier Dress Looks Like It Came Straight From a Museum
Jul 9, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Angelina Jolie Just Nailed the Summer Trend That Will Never Go Out of Style
Jul 8, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Kim Kardashian Can't Stop Wearing This Controversial Trend
Jul 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Owned Couture Fashion Week in a Plunging Gown
Jul 3, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Celine Dion's Micro Mini Dress Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
Jul 2, 2019 @ 11:15 AM