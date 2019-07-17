Jul 11, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 17, 2019
1. Chrissy Teigen
While out and about in Beverly Hills, Chrissy Teigen paired a Chloe dress ($1,410; net-a-porter.com) with slouchy suede boots, a wide-brim hat, and a coordinating handbag.
-
July 17, 2019
2. Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner showed off her jet-set style in a stripe blazer, white wide-leg pants, croc Hermès bag, and shield sunglassess.
-
July 17, 2019
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid celebrated the launch of the Michael Kors Wonderlust fragrance in a feather-trimmed Michael Kors dress, brown boots, and a Wald seashell bag.
-
July 17, 2019
4. Emily Deschanel
Emily Deschanel brightened things up in a blue gingham matching set and red pumps, which coordinated with her outfit and her lipstick.
-
July 17, 2019
5. Georgia Fowler
Georgia Fowler stepped out in denim Bermuda shorts, a tied-up blouse, Fendi bag, and Helmut Lang feathery sandals.
