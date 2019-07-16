Jul 10, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 16, 2019
1. Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer stepped out in New York City to promote the new season of Netflix's Stranger Things while wearing a sleeveless sweater, a tweed plaid skirt by Versace, neon Le Silla pumps ($514; farfetch.com), and Polaroid sunglasses.
-
July 16, 2019
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba made a stylish statement in a polka-dot dress by Caroline Constas, black crossbody bag, and strappy sandals.
-
July 16, 2019
3. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios while wearing a black and white Balmain suit with platform heels.
-
July 16, 2019
4. Nathalie Emmanuel
At The Lion King premiere, Nathalie Emmanuel looked gorgeous in a Hellessy gown ($1,390; net-a-porter.com) and Manolo Balhnik heels.
-
July 16, 2019
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner attended the #MovingLove Dinner in a Prada blazer, longline shorts, and spiked combat boots ($1,200; saks.com).
