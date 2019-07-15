Jul 9, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 15, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
At Wimbledon Kate Middleton made an elegant statement while wearing a fitted Dolce & Gabbana dress and carrying a beige Dolce & Gabbana Sicily bag ($1,695; orchardmile.com).
-
July 15, 2019
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
For the premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Rosie Huntington Whiteley looked absolutely beautiful in a Versace dress and custom Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
July 15, 2019
3. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle attended The Lion King premiere in London while wearing a sheer-sleeve Jason Wu gown ($2,450; farfetch.com), Aquazzura pumps, and Nikos Koulis earrings ($12,204; neimanmarcus.com).
-
July 15, 2019
4. Beyoncé
At The Lion King premiere in London Beyoncé wowed in a Cong Tri gown, diamond earrings, and metallic heels.
-
July 15, 2019
5. Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk was spotted at the Formula E Championship in a Burberry T-shirt ($390; burberry.com), patent leather skirt ($820; farfetch.com), mini bag, and logo-embellished shoes ($790; farfetch.com).
