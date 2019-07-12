Jul 8, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 12, 2019
1. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt perfectly styled a pink Elie Saab gown with neon Sophia Webster sandals ($395; net-a-porter.com) for the 13th annual gala at the America Institute for Stuttering.
July 12, 2019
2. Kate Mara
For the premiere of Skin, Kate Mara wore a beaded multi-print mini dress, which was paired with classic black pumps.
July 12, 2019
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in a jacquard Antonio Berardi dress, By Far bag ($366; net-a-porter.com), and Jimmy Choo heels.
July 12, 2019
4. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a Realisation Par dress ($220; realisationpar.com), Medea bag ($380; farfetch.com), Adidas sneakers ($60; macys.com), and Linda Farrow sunglasses.
July 12, 2019
5. Margot Robbie
While promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie wore a white Derek Lam look.
