Jul 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 11, 2019
1. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union looked undeniably beautiful at the Espy Awards in a Raisa and Vanessa crystal-embellished ruffled mini dress ($2,660; luisaviaroma.com), Jimmy Choo metallic heels, and Eva Fehren jewelry. And how cute is her coordinating cocktail glass-shaped Judith Leiber minaudiere?
July 11, 2019
2. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning dazzled in a custom Celine gown and Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels at the 2019 Espy Awards.
July 11, 2019
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian stepped out for dinner at Craig's in a strappy bralette, high-waist trousers, a feathery belt, and a mini Birkin bag.
July 11, 2019
4. Claire Foy
Claire Foy attended Wimbledon in a sleeveless floral dress by Zimmermann, raffia belt, Cesta Collective bucket bag, and barely-there sandals.
July 11, 2019
5. Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa stepped out for Amazon's Prime Day concert in a sequin-embellished Saint Laurent blazer dress, polka-dot tights, and shiny pumps.
