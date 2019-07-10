Jul 3, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 10, 2019
1. Beyoncé
Beyoncé graced us with her presence at The Lion King world premiere in a crystal chandelier tuxedo dress, coordinating sparkly heels, and a crystal embroidered box clutch — all by Alexander McQueen.
-
July 10, 2019
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attended the Power Women Summit in a blazer by The Row, cropped leggings, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals ($625; net-a-porter.com).
-
July 10, 2019
3. Kelly Rowland
At The Lion King premiere, Kelly Rowland wowed in a zebra print Prabal Gurung outfit, sheer stockings, and Alexander Wang studded heels ($550; nordstrom.com).
-
July 10, 2019
4. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin paired leather drawstring trousers by Matériel with an orange racerback Off-White top ($355; farfetch.com), black Balenciaga boots , and a matching mini Balenciaga bag ($1,390; mytheresa.com).
-
July 10, 2019
5. Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel looked beautiful in a polka-dot Abodi dress, black tights, and coordinating pumps at The Lion King premiere.
