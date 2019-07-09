Jul 2, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 9, 2019
1. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie was spotted in Paris wearing a classic striped dress with Louis Vuitton sunglasses and small gold hoop earrings. She toted a beige scarf in one hand just in case things were a little chilly inside.
-
July 9, 2019
2. Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton attended Wimbledon in a pink Stella McCartney dress ($1,090; stellamccartney.com), which was accessorized with a matching hat, sold-out J.Crew clutch, and tan sandals.
-
July 9, 2019
3. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts demonstrated a cool way to wear her Re/Done x Attico cardigan with cut-off denim shorts, a white T-shirt, Garrett Leight x Calere V sunglasses ($340; amazon.com), and lace-up boots.
-
July 9, 2019
4. Janelle Monáe
At a Belvedere event in Berlin, Janelle Monáe wowed in a black-and-white Racil suit and topped off her look with a coordinating cap by Ruslan Baginskiy ($240; net-a-porter.com).
-
July 9, 2019
5. Sienna Miller
At Wimbledon, Sienna Miller looked absolutely polished in a Ralph Lauren Collection suit and strappy sandals.
