Jul 1, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 8, 2019
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian stepped out wearing a body-hugging Maisie Wilen turtleneck dress and matching handbag by Jacquemus ($535; modaoperandi.com). Trendy flip-flop heels completed her head-turning outfit.
-
July 8, 2019
2. Celine Dion
Celine Dion nailed the bright suit trend in pink separates, which were styled with white sandals and Lespec sunglasses ($79; zapppos.com).
-
July 8, 2019
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union struck a pose in a Magda Butrym sequin bouse ($1,157; farfetch.com) and leather trousers, which were anchored with clear sandals during a screening of Bring It On.
-
July 8, 2019
4. Karolina Kurkova
Karolina Kurkova dressed up a pair of jeans with a marigold Alexis Mabille dress while out and about in Berlin, Germany.
-
July 8, 2019
5. Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa put a feminine twist on an oversized white blazer with a yellow bralette. White sandals and a Jacquemus handbag finished off her winning outfit.
