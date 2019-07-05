Jun 28, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 5, 2019
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Valentino's Haute Couture show in an ethereal white Valentino gown, which was cinched with a gold chain belt.
-
July 5, 2019
2. Zendaya
Zendaya showed off her long legs in a Fendi mini dress, gold sandals, and statement-making earrings.
-
July 5, 2019
3. Celine Dion
Celine Dion wowed in a feathered dress, metallic heels, and yellow diamond earrings while at the Valentino Haute Couture show.
-
July 5, 2019
4. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris wearing a Sandro button-up dress ($158; bloomingdales.com) and Valentino x Birkenstock sandals ($495; luisaviaroma.com).
-
July 5, 2019
5. Olivia Palermo
For Valentino's Haute Couture show, Olivia Palermo layered a graphic top over a lace skirt and completed her look with embellished white pumps.
