Jun 27, 2019 @ 12:45 PM
Look of the Day
-
July 3, 2019
1. Celine Dion
Celine Dion continued her style parade at Haute Couture Fashion Week in a fabulous Alexandre Vauthier bubble hem dress with floor-sweeping sleeves.
-
July 3, 2019
2. Zendaya
Zendaya elevated a classic pair of trousers with a tuxedo-inspired crop top, sheer stockings, and satin pumps during Givenchy's fashion show.
-
July 3, 2019
3. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes attended Dior's fashion presentation in a striped dress, leather bag, and coordinating Mary Jane shoes.
-
July 3, 2019
4. Nicole Kidman
During Givenchy's Haute Couture show, Nicole Kidman wowed in a sequin, figure-hugging dress. A white blazer, crystal-embellished clutch, and coordinating pumps completed her outfit.
-
July 3, 2019
5. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore attended a gala in a breathtaking satin Ralph Lauren gown equipped with a gold sequin cape.
