Jun 27, 2019 @ 12:45 PM
Look of the Day
-
July 2, 2019
1. Nicole Kidman
At the 65th Taormina Film Fest, Nicole Kidman struck a pose in an off-the-shoulder Olivier Theyskens dress and red Jimmy Choo sandals ($750; saks.com).
-
July 2, 2019
2. Lady Gaga
In New York City, Lady Gaga brought the drama in an Alberta Ferretti pleated blouse tucked into high-waist trousers. We can't forget to mention those sky-high, platform boots.
-
July 2, 2019
3. Nicole Richie
At the Giambattista Valli show in Paris, Nicole Richie looked absolutely beautiful in a ruffle-hem dress by the brand and metallic pink sandals.
-
July 2, 2019
4. Kate Bosworth
During Veuve Clicquot's Business Woman Awards, Kate Bosworth nailed the dress-over-pants look in a pink satin tunic by Sally LaPointe ($1,590; modaoperandi.com) and sparkly trousers ($1,350; modaoperandi.com).
-
July 2, 2019
5. Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei wowed in a feathered Ralph & Russo gown with intricate beading and a sheer skirt.
