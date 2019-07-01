Jun 25, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 1, 2019
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga wore thigh-high rainbow sequin boots, tasseled denim cut-offs and a colorful jacket at Pride Live's Stonewall Day Concert in NYC.
-
July 1, 2019
2. Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown played pretty princess in a pink Rodarte dress with matching Tabitha Simmons heels for the Season 3 premiere of Stranger Things in Los Angeles.
-
July 1, 2019
3. Kim KardashianHighlighter chic! Kim Kardashian went full neon in a long-sleeved mini dress for a night out in Los Angeles.
-
July 1, 2019
4. Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot chose a bold print for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show at Paris Fashion Week.
-
July 1, 2019
5. Celine Dion
Celine Dion wore a pleated, halter-top dress for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show at Paris Fashion Week. See more of Celine's looks here.
