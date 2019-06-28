Jun 24, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 28, 2019
1. Celine Dion
The singer stepped out in Paris wearing a pink strapless ostrich feather Attico top paired with jeans — with only one leg cuffed —and furry heels.
-
June 28, 2019
2. Alicia VikanderDressed in head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton, Alicia Vikander modeled a look from the Cruise 2020 show at the Louis Vuitton X party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
-
June 28, 2019
3. Millie Bobby Brown
The stylish teen paired a Louis Vuitton hot pink skirt with a leather jacket at the Louis Vuitton X party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
-
June 28, 2019
4. Hailee SteinfeldAt the Louis Vuitton X party, the Pitch perfect star choose to wear a minidress with a colorful jacket and silver tip black boots.
-
June 28, 2019
5. Miranda KerrThe mom-to-be wore a flowy black dress for the Louis Vuitton X party.
