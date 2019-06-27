Jun 21, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
June 27, 2019
1. Chrissy Teigen
At the premiere of NBC's Bring the Funny, Chrissy Teigen struck a pose in a red blazer dress with an asymmetric tie around the waist.
June 27, 2019
2. Zendaya
Zendaya put her own red-carpet twist on the Spider-Man suit in a red and black Armani Privé gown and Christian Louboutin heels ($695; nordstrom.com).
June 27, 2019
3. Ciara
Ciara completely embraced the animal print trend in a bright yellow, long-sleeve leopard dress by Alex Perry. She finished off her look with black sandals and a leather beret.
June 27, 2019
4. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley was spotted in New York City wearing a gray blouse and asymmetric skirt with red pumps and Selim Mouzannar jewelry.
June 27, 2019
5. Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber gave a pair of dress pants a casual twist by styling them with a black crop top and white sneakers.
