Jun 20, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 26, 2019
1. Zendaya
While on the way to film The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Zendaya completely wowed in an orange Carolina Herrera dress ($2,990; modaoperandi.com), matching headband, pearl earrings ($490; modaoperandi.com), and white Christian Louboutin pumps ($745; bergdorfgoodman.com).
-
June 26, 2019
2. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian stepped out in New York City to promote her Kimono shapewear brand while wearing a body-hugging dress with an oversized choker and bangles and flip-flop heels ($581; luisaviaroma.com).
-
June 26, 2019
3. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton kept things classy in a paisley print dress and Castañer wedges ($120; net-a-porter.com) for a photography workshop.
-
June 26, 2019
4. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra stepped out in Paris looking fly in a pink Escada suit, Dmy by Dmy sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher earrings, and a Dior handbag.
-
June 26, 2019
5. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn made a bold statement in an Arias blouse and coordinating wide-leg trousers with a paper bag waist outside of the The Daily Show studios.
June 26, 20191 of 5
Zendaya
While on the way to film The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Zendaya completely wowed in an orange Carolina Herrera dress ($2,990; modaoperandi.com), matching headband, pearl earrings ($490; modaoperandi.com), and white Christian Louboutin pumps ($745; bergdorfgoodman.com).
Must Reads
Jun 19, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Rihanna's Flattering Ruched Dress Is the Party Look We All Need This Summer
Jun 18, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Kelly Ripa Demonstrates an Elegant Way to Wear Sheer Dresses
Jun 17, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Tiffany Haddish Shut Down the MTV Movie Awards in This Glam Red Carpet Look
Jun 14, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Victoria Beckham Shows Us Exactly How to Make a Basic T-Shirt Look Like a Work of Art
Jun 13, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Kate Middleton Just Proved This Summer Trend Is Still Going Strong
Jun 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Kate Bosworth Is the Latest Celebrity to Prove These $75 Sneakers Look Good with Everything
Jun 11, 2019 @ 9:30 AM