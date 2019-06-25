Jun 19, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Look of the Day
-
June 25, 2019
1. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn stepped out in a white top ($195; saks.com) and pants by the A.L.C. brand. She solidified her winning outfit with Sam Edelman heels ($75; offsaks.com).
-
June 25, 2019
2. Janelle Monàe
At the Belvedere Vodka and A Beautiful Future event, Janelle Monáe looked undeniably cute in a Hellessy blazer dress, Sergio Rossi heels ($630; orchardmile.com), and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.
-
June 25, 2019
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski celebrated the 10th anniversary of Jacquemus in a red ensemble, fringed bag ($494; mytheresa.com), and strappy heels.
-
June 25, 2019
4. Zendaya
While lighting The Empire State Building, Zendaya served up modern TLC vibes in silky Peter Do trousers and a coordinating blouse (notice the strategically undone buttons).
-
June 25, 2019
5. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell struck a pose in a Fashion for Relief top, which was tucked into a Roksanda skirt and complemented with Christian Louboutin sandals.
