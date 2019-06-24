Jun 18, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 24, 2019
1. Ciara
Ciara showed off her long legs in a micro mini Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Stuart Weitzman nudist sandals ($398; stuartweitzman.com) at the 2019 BET Awards.
-
June 24, 2019
2. Jessica Alba
For an Honest Beauty launch in Italy, Jessica Alba shined in a white Self Portrait dress, orange platform heels, Mignonne Gavigan earrings ($225; neimanmarcus.com), and a Salvatore Ferragamo Boxyz bag ($1,750; salvatoreferragamo.com).
-
June 24, 2019
3. Regina Hall
Regina Hall stepped on to the blue carpet at the 2019 BET Awards in a head-turning Cong Tri dress and Christian Louboutin heels. Her looked was topped off with a lot of dainty jewels by Yvan Tufenkjian, Borgioni, Djula, Kallati, and Misahara.
-
June 24, 2019
4. Yara Shahidi
At the 2019 BET Awards Genius Talks Experience, Yara Shahidi looked absolutely beautiful in a sparkly Sally LaPointe blouse ($445; modaoperandi.com) and shorts ($950; modaoperandi.com) and Bakti jewelry.
-
June 24, 2019
5. Kate Moss
During the Dior men's presentation, Kate Moss kept things elegant in a silky gray blouse, coordinating trousers, and bow pumps.
