Jun 17, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 21, 2019
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba promoted her Honest Beauty line while wearing a dreamy Giambattista Valli dress trimmed in lace and covered in floral applique. Beige platform sandals and gold hoop earrings solidified the pretty summer outfit.
-
June 21, 2019
2. Gigi Hadid
During a memorial event for Karl Lagerfeld, Gigi Hadid made an elegant statement in a tweed Chanel blazer and matching skirt. For accessories, she layered a Missoma gold chain necklace ($214; missoma.com), Eliou beaded pearl and shell necklace ($128; net-a-porter.com), and daisy chain around her neck.
-
June 21, 2019
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner brightened things up in neon look by Maisie Wilen and trendy Anima Muaddi heels during a Proactiv event.
-
June 21, 2019
4. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham co-hosted The Today Show in a Prabal Gurung ribbed dress ($1.495; bergdorfgoodman.com) and white high-heel sandals.
-
June 21, 2019
5. Ciara
Ciara made a casually cool statement by layering a tank top over a white shirt and tucking her tops into baggy sweat pants. A Kangol hat ($60; urbanoutfitters.com), puff jacket, and white Nike sneakers ($90; nordstrom.com) completed her chill outfit.
June 21, 20191 of 5
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba promoted her Honest Beauty line while wearing a dreamy Giambattista Valli dress trimmed in lace and covered in floral applique. Beige platform sandals and gold hoop earrings solidified the pretty summer outfit.
Must Reads
Jun 14, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Victoria Beckham Shows Us Exactly How to Make a Basic T-Shirt Look Like a Work of Art
Jun 13, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Kate Middleton Just Proved This Summer Trend Is Still Going Strong
Jun 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Kate Bosworth Is the Latest Celebrity to Prove These $75 Sneakers Look Good with Everything
Jun 11, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Sexy Leather Dress We All Need in Our Closets
Jun 10, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Halle Berry Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Sexy Asymmetric Dress
Jun 6, 2019 @ 12:30 PM