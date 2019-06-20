Jun 14, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
June 20, 2019
1. Kris Jenner
During the launch of The Glam App by Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner made a polished statement in a tailored purple suit and black pointed-toe pumps.
June 20, 2019
2. Rihanna
While on the way to film an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Rihanna wore a Christian Dior plaid jumpsuit from the Fall 2019 collection and carried a croc Alaïa bag.
June 20, 2019
3. Naomi Watts
While visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert studio, Naomi Watts kept things elegant in an all-black look, which included a tunic top over pants, strappy sandals, a gold chain handbag, and Yeprem earrings ($6,900; neimanmarcus.com).
June 20, 2019
4. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara proved that the tube top trend is still going strong by pairing one with a flowy maxi skirt, wedge Stuart Weitzman sandals ($425; shopbop.com), and a drawstring Mansur Gavriel bag ($595; orchardmile.com).
June 20, 2019
5. Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps stepped out in a floral Reformation smock bodice dress ($248; thereformation.com). Wedges, playful jewelry, and cat-eye sunglass completed her look.
