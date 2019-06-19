Jun 13, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Look of the Day
-
June 19, 2019
1. Rihanna
Last night, Rihanna showed off a pink dress from the second drop of her Fenty collection while celebrating the brand's New York City pop-up shop inside of The Webster. She accessorized with sparkling jewelry and one of the hottest handbags out right now, Medea's Short Prima bag ($430; ssense.com).
-
June 19, 2019
2. Lily James
At the London premiere of Yesterday, Lily James stunned in an eye-catching Burberry dress. Zoom in and you'll notice that the lace is monogrammed with the brand's logo. It also features hand-applied crystal bottle caps, and the look was layered with a crystal-embellished bodysuit.
-
June 19, 2019
3. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham attended the 2019 Forbes Women's Summit in a tie-dye Prabal Gurung dress and chain-strap sandals by Stella Luna.
-
June 19, 2019
4. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski struck a pose in a jacket dress from her Nasty Gal collaboration ($140; nastygal.com) and white mules.
-
June 19, 2019
5. Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie made a colorful statement in a yellow Alice + Olivia blazer ($395; orchardmile.com), gaucho pants ($275; orchardmile.com), and strappy sandals during a Pride celebration in New York City.
June 19, 20191 of 5
Rihanna
Last night, Rihanna showed off a pink dress from the second drop of her Fenty collection while celebrating the brand's New York City pop-up shop inside of The Webster. She accessorized with sparkling jewelry and one of the hottest handbags out right now, Medea's Short Prima bag ($430; ssense.com).
Must Reads
Jun 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Kate Bosworth Is the Latest Celebrity to Prove These $75 Sneakers Look Good with Everything
Jun 11, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Sexy Leather Dress We All Need in Our Closets
Jun 10, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Halle Berry Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Sexy Asymmetric Dress
Jun 6, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Carrie Underwood Returns to the Red Carpet in a Jaw-Dropping Mini Dress
Jun 5, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Sophie Turner Shows Us Exactly How to Make a Classic Blazer Look Cooler
Jun 4, 2019 @ 10:30 AM