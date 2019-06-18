Jun 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 18, 2019
1. Kelly Ripa
At The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala, Kelly Ripa made a classy statement in a sheer sleeve dress, metallic Gucci heels, and glittery Edie Parker clutch.
June 18, 2019
2. Kerry Washington
During a Spotify and Hulu event, Kerry Washington flawlessly stepped into the spotlight in a metallic Elie Saab gown and Christian Louboutin heels ($845; neimanmarcus.com).
June 18, 2019
3. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton seems to really be into white lately. During the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle she pulled out a black trimmed Catherine Walker coat dress, Lock & Co hat, Prada heels, black clutch, and pearl earrings from Princess Diana's jewelry collection.
June 18, 2019
4. Zendaya
While promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home, Zendaya debuted a new hair color in a Alexandre Vauthier suit with a houndstooth vest and blazer.
June 18, 2019
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stopped by a NYC bodega in a body-hugging orange dress by Bec & Bridge, white Prada bag, and sparkly Amina Muaddi heels ($925; farfetch.com).
