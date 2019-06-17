Jun 11, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
June 17, 2019
1. Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish went for Old Hollywood vibes in a custom Jonathan Simkhai gown, Stuart Weitzman sandals ($225; stuartweitzman.com), and Le Vian jewels for the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
2. Jessica Alba
At the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival, Jessica Alba brightened things up in a Silvia Tcherassi dress ($1,985; farfetch.com), Mulberry bag, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union looked absolutely adorable in a Miu Miu dress and purple platform sandals while attending the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival.
4. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift stepped out in a Saint Laurent Blazer ($2,392; farfetch.com) layered over a star print blouse ($405; saks.com). Iro metallic shorts ($286; farfetch.com) and Kate Maconie platform heels completed her fun look.
5. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore made heads turn in a floral print dress and dainty white sandals before an appearance on The Today Show.
