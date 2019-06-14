Jun 10, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Look of the Day
June 14, 2019
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham made a plain white top look fancy by tucking it into cuffed jeans and anchoring her look with neon Balenciaga heels ($950; net-a-porter.com) and Celine sunglasses ($500; neimanmarcus.com).
June 14, 2019
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson completely stunned in a Markarian floral gown, Bulgari statement jewels, and Brian Atwood heels during the unveiling of Bulgari's new High Jewellery Collection, Cinemagia.
June 14, 2019
3. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria attended the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in a architectural Maticevski dress ($957; net-a-porter.com) worn over pants.
June 14, 2019
4. Rita Ora
At the The Naked Heart Foundation: The Secret Garden Charity Gala, Rita Ora stepped out in a Giambattista Valli tulle and beaded gown.
June 14, 2019
5. Julia Stiles
While promoting her show Riviera, Julia Stiles wore a paisley print Derek Lam dress with navy Jimmy Choo pumps.
