Jun 7, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 13, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
At the Action on Addiction Gala, Kate Middleton spiced up her look in a Casasola off-the-shoulder dress ($567; net-a-porter.com). Glitter Jimmy Choo pumps ($725; bloomingdales.com), a Wilbur and Gussie clutch, and Kiki McDonough earrings rounded out he winning look.
-
June 13, 2019
2. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union made heads turn in a Rosie Assoulin vest and trousers, Arias trench coat, and blue sandals.
-
June 13, 2019
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba gave a white suit a casual twist by pairing it with a soft gray T-shirt. Jimmy Choo pumps ($450; net-a-porter.com) and a beige bag anchored her outfit.
-
June 13, 2019
4. Awkwafina
While attending the 11th Annual BAMcinemaFest Opening Night, Awkwafina tucked a turtleneck blouse into a green croc pencil skirt and accessorized with white mules and lucite earrings.
-
June 13, 2019
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian stepped out in a vintage Christian Dior newspaper skirt. And we can't forget to point out those high-heel flip-flops, which are making a comeback this summer.
