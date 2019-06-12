Jun 6, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Look of the Day
-
June 12, 2019
1. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth proved that classic Reeboks ($75; nordstrom.com) look great with everything by pairing her sneakers with a plaid AKNVAS dress, Chloé belt bag ($990; net-a-porter.com), and Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.
-
June 12, 2019
2. Selena Gomez
For an appearance on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez put on a glitzy dress ($750; marcjacobs.com) and black pumps.
-
June 12, 2019
3. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson demanded everyone's attention on the red carpet for the premiere of Men in Black II in a silver Rodarte gown, Eva Fehren jewelry, and Aquazzura heels ($895; saks.com).
-
June 12, 2019
4. Jennifer Aniston
While promoting her new Netflix film Murder Mystery, Jennifer Aniston kept thing effortlessly chic in a sleeveless button-up blouse, maxi skirt, and strappy wedges.
-
June 12, 2019
5. January Jones
While celebrating the 2019 Women in Film Face of the Future, January Jones stunned in a boxy Max Mara blazer, matching trousers, a croc bag ($950; maxmara.com), and beige pumps.
June 12, 20191 of 5
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth proved that classic Reeboks ($75; nordstrom.com) look great with everything by pairing her sneakers with a plaid AKNVAS dress, Chloé belt bag ($990; net-a-porter.com), and Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.
Must Reads
Jun 5, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Sophie Turner Shows Us Exactly How to Make a Classic Blazer Look Cooler
Jun 4, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Her Abs From Popping Out of Her Latest Red Carpet Look
Jun 3, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs in a Tiny Crop Top
May 31, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Made These $38 Pants Look So Expensive
May 30, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Sarah Jessica Parker's Latest Outfit Breaks a Major Style Rule
May 29, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Miley Cyrus's Latest Party Outfit Is Giving Us Serious Aladdin Vibes
May 28, 2019 @ 11:30 AM