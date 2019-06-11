Jun 5, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
June 11, 2019
1. Jennifer Aniston
At the premiere of Netflix's Murder Mystery, Jennifer Aniston turned heads in a Celine leather mini dress ($4,850; celine.com) and strappy sandals.
-
June 11, 2019
2. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in a Cong Tri blazer and coordinating dress.
-
June 11, 2019
3. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez glammed things up at the premiere of The Dead Don't Die in a feather-sleeved Celine dress ($15,900; celine.com) and Cartier jewels.
-
June 11, 2019
4. Regina Hall
Regina Hall dazzled in a Jason Wu gown at the premiere of the new Shaft film.
-
June 11, 2019
5. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel stepped out in one of summer's biggest trends, the leopard skirt. She finished the look with a deconstructed T-shirt by The Kooples ($107; bloomingdales.com), red bag, Gigi Barcelona sunglasses, and brown sandals.
June 11, 20191 of 5
Jennifer Aniston
At the premiere of Netflix's Murder Mystery, Jennifer Aniston turned heads in a Celine leather mini dress ($4,850; celine.com) and strappy sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 4, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Her Abs From Popping Out of Her Latest Red Carpet Look
Jun 3, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs in a Tiny Crop Top
May 31, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Made These $38 Pants Look So Expensive
May 30, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Sarah Jessica Parker's Latest Outfit Breaks a Major Style Rule
May 29, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Miley Cyrus's Latest Party Outfit Is Giving Us Serious Aladdin Vibes
May 28, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Taylor Swift's Adorable Summer Dress Is About to Sell Out
May 24, 2019 @ 10:00 AM