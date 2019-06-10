Jun 4, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2019
1. Halle Berry
Halle Berry looked undeniably gorgeous in a deconstructed Monse dress ($1,590; nordstrom.com) and shiny black pumps while at the premiere of the film 5B.
-
June 10, 2019
2. Lucy Liu
At the Tony Awards, Lucy Liu made a glamorous statement in a purple Christian Siriano gown and Lorraine Schwarts jewelry.
-
-
June 10, 2019
4. Jessica Alba
While promoting L.A.'s Finest, Jessica Alba wore a cropped button-up blouse with a striped skirt, platform sandals, and a white Alaia handbag ($3,045; barneys.com).
-
June 10, 2019
5. Emily Ratajkowski
For the Tony Awards, Emily Ratajkowski showed major skin in a cutout Michael Kors gown.
