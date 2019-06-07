Jun 3, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2019
1. Julia Roberts
At the AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts wore a custom Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown with a silver leather belt.
-
June 7, 2019
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow looked gorgeous in a Lisou lip print dress, Tamara Mellon heels ($450; tamaramellon.com), and her Fitbit at the Goop x Flow Alkaline Spring Water event.
-
June 7, 2019
3. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton attended the Beating the Retreat musical event in a Catherine Walker coat dress, Gianvito Rossi heels ($472; mytheresa.com), and Cassandra Goad earrings.
-
June 7, 2019
4. Alexandra Shipp
Alexandra Shipp hit the streets in a lamé blouse tucked into pistachio colored shorts that matched her long duster.
-
June 7, 2019
5. Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk stepped out in an all-black outfit, which included a funnel neck top, pleated skirt, and combat boots.
June 7, 20191 of 5
Julia Roberts
At the AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts wore a custom Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown with a silver leather belt.
Must Reads
May 31, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Made These $38 Pants Look So Expensive
May 30, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Sarah Jessica Parker's Latest Outfit Breaks a Major Style Rule
May 29, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Miley Cyrus's Latest Party Outfit Is Giving Us Serious Aladdin Vibes
May 28, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Taylor Swift's Adorable Summer Dress Is About to Sell Out
May 24, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Rebel Wilson Had a Serious Disney Princess Moment at Cannes
May 23, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Kris Jenner’s Puff-Sleeve Dress Is Giving Us '80s-Prom Vibes
May 22, 2019 @ 11:00 AM